Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 17th (BRZE, FUTU, GYYMF, ICPT, LMDX, LOW, MBPFF, NTR, NU, ON)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 17th:

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.25).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00.

NU (NYSE:NU) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 51job, Inc..

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its reiterates rating reissued by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

