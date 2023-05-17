Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 17th (BRZE, FUTU, GYYMF, ICPT, LMDX, LOW, MBPFF, NTR, NU, ON)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 17th:

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.25).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) had its maintains rating reissued by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00.

NU (NYSE:NU) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 51job, Inc..

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $37.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its reiterates rating reissued by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.