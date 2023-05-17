Investors Buy High Volume of Chevron Call Options (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 69,090 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,509 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVX traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $155.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,160,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,299. The firm has a market cap of $295.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

