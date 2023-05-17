Investors Buy High Volume of Kyndryl Call Options (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 1,312 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 129,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 258,245 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 111,484 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Trading Down 9.6 %

Kyndryl Company Profile

Shares of KD stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 5,390,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,074. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

