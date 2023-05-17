IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IQV opened at $191.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.