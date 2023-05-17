iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 240.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

