iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.15

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $72.11, with a volume of 74577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 747,768 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

