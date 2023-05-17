iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 377,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,606. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

