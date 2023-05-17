iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of HDV opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.88.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

