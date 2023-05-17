iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,556. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.17 and its 200 day moving average is $250.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

