iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Down 0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) shares fell 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.73. 161,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 108,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 648,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after buying an additional 166,959 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 556,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1,543.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133,386 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

