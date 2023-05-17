iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.51

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.51 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 937923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

