iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.40

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.40 and last traded at $96.37, with a volume of 753844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

