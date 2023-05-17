iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. 711,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

