iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.13

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.13 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 1290513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 8,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

