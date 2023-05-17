iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.11

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 71605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $772.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

