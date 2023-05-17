iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

