iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,615. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.85 and its 200 day moving average is $230.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

