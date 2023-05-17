iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is Dohj LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dohj LLC owned about 1.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.74. 5,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,992. The company has a market cap of $814.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $102.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

