iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is TCM Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,947,000 after acquiring an additional 265,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,893,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,878,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

