iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.50. 122,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,046. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $95.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

