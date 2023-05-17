Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

