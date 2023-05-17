J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 137,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $189,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE JILL traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 8,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $236.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $30.36.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

