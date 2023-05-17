Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.12.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $216,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

