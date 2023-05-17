Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,319 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE:J traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.07. 30,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

