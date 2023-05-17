James Mcphail Sells 6,326 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $59,843.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Mcphail also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $69,468.61.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Sweetgreen stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 1,284,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,275. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.