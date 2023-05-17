JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $37.92

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $36.91. JD.com shares last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 2,286,493 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

JD.com Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

