Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of JFBC opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.