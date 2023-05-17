Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 21,059 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,427.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,220,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,305.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. Equities analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

About Star Equity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

