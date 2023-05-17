Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 106,962 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,962 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.