Jennison Associates LLC Has $13.85 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,990 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avantor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Avantor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Avantor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $204,188 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.