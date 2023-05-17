Jennison Associates LLC Has $16.67 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Shockwave Medical worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total transaction of $212,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $278.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.30. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.12 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

