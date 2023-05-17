Jennison Associates LLC Has $19.86 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $166.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.33. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

