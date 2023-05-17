Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 136,630 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,630 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.70% of Varonis Systems worth $18,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

