Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 363.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

