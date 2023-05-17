Jennison Associates LLC Sells 18,726 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Brookline Bancorp worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $222,831.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,760. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.