Jennison Associates LLC Sells 21,452 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,452 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Bunge worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

