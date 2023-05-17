Jersey Electricity plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jersey Electricity Stock Up 2.4 %

JEL stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 477 ($5.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957. The company has a market capitalization of £55.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,766.67 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 472.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 495.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. Jersey Electricity has a 1-year low of GBX 451 ($5.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($7.45).

Insider Buying and Selling at Jersey Electricity

In related news, insider Elisabeth Iceton acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($15,345.11). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

