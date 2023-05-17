JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 45,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

