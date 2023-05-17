John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 18,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,828. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Investors Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

