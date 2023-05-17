Jolene Lau Marshall Sells 1,051 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87.

Smartsheet Stock Up 4.2 %

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,902. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

