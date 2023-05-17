JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Trading Up 1.9%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.69. 10,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $909.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEMA. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,737,390,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

