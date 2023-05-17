JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPHY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.86. 11,613 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.