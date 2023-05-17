JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 709.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,505 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.