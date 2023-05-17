JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,017 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.26 on Wednesday. 1,599,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,039. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

