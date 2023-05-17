Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,904,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 315,206 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $61,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,731,631.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,731,631.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,378 shares of company stock valued at $931,608. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

