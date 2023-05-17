JUNO (JUNO) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $44.81 million and $186,540.78 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 74,199,973 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.