Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 11,885 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,895 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Electronic Arts worth $51,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $124.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

