Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.66. 760,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,356. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average of $276.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

