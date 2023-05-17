Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,922 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of OGE Energy worth $31,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.57. 269,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.67%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

