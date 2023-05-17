Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.71 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 62,118 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,444,000 after purchasing an additional 143,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.64. 679,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,149. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.